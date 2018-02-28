Woodmore Crash Trial: Walker's body language explained by expert

The state and defense have rested their case in the Woodmore bus crash trial.

Wednesday, Johnthony Walker took the stand for the first time. He told jurors that another driver is to blame.

Prosecutors argue Walker was speeding around a curve and using his cell phone at the time of the accident.

Walker disputes both of those claims. He told jurors it was the driver of a white transit van who crossed into the bus's path, leaving Walker with two choices.

Walker faces numerous charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Body language expert Dr. Donna Van Natten broke down Walker's body language from the trial.

You can watch Johnthony Walker's testimony in its entirety below: