Mocs Take on UNCG Thursday in SoCon Tournament

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com)--- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team will open play at the Southern Conference Basketball Championships Thursday, March 1 against No. 6 seed UNCG at the U.S. Cellular Center.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

• Thursday, March 1 | 5:45 p.m.

• Asheville, N.C. | U.S. Cellular Center

• Video: ESPN3

• Audio: 96.1 FM

• Links for live stats, streaming audio and streaming video are available on GoMocs.com



CHATTANOOGA vs. UNCG

• Chattanooga and UNCG have met 50 times with UTC leading the series 43-7.

• UTC 7-1 against the Spartans in the Southern Conference Tournament. After falling to UNCG 73-67 in the semifinal round of the 2000 Tournament UTC has won the last seven including a 73-53 decision last year.

• The Mocs won both meetings during the regular season. In Chattanooga, the Mocs squeaked out a 49-42 victory. In Greensboro, UTC used a 20-point second quarter advantage to pull away from the Spartans and came away with a 73-57 win.



CHATTANOOGA IN THE SOCON TOURNAMENT

• UTC has won 18 Southern Conference Tournament titles since 1984. The Mocs won the first three under head coach Sharon Fanning. In Craig Parrott's tenure, the Mocs won two tournaments and earned the SoCon's first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. In Wes Moore's 15 seasons with Chattanooga, the Mocs won nine. Jim Foster led the Mocs to four straight in his first four seasons. Those four, combined with Moore's final year, is a SoCon-record five straight.



ABOUT CHATTANOOGA

The Mocs closed out the season with a come-from-behind win at Samford to secure the No. 3 seed in the SoCon Tournament.



UTC leads the Southern Conference in field goal percentage defense and 3-point field goal percentage as well as blocked shots. The Mocs are second in 3-pointers made, scoring defense, free throw percentage and 3-point field goal percentage defense.



Chattanooga is scoring 58.9 points per game and allows foes just 56.1 per game for a 2.8 scoring margin. On the boards, the Mocs average 33.7 rebounds per game and average 11.2 assists.



SOUTHERN CONFERENCE AWARDS

• Keiana Gilbert was named to the Southern Conference coaches and media all-conference first teams. She led the Mocs in scoring this season and third in rebounding. She led the SoCon in playing time and is ranked in eight categories. She's fifth in scoring, sixth in field goal percentage and ninth in both assists and blocked shots.

• Aryanna Gilbert was selected by the SoCon Coaches to the Third Team. She is second on the team in scoring and rebounding. She is ranked in 11 statistical categories in the SoCon. She is second in the league for free throw percentage, third in minutes played and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage.

• Lakelyn Bouldin was named to the SoCon Coaches Third Team. She is third on the team in scoring and leads the team in 3-point field goals. She leads the SoCon in free throw percentage, second in 3-point field goal percentage and third in 3-pointers made.

• Bria Dial was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team. Dial ranks 11th in the Southern Conference standings in blocked shots.



DID YOU KNOW?

Chattanooga has won the last five Southern Conference Tournament titles. The Mocs posted a come-from-behind win over Mercer to win the title last season.

