UPDATE: Wacker Chemie issued two citations after 2017 explosion

UPDATE: New details tonight in the Wacker explosion that injured workers last year .

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued two citations against Wacker for nine serious violations and fined the Charleston facility more than $31,000 dollars.

That explosion injured several employees and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.

According to a spokesperson for the department of labor, TOSHA investigators are still completing their investigation into a chemical release that happened before the explosion.

The explosion and resulting community concern prompted the company to issue a full-page apology to residents.

Wacker issued a news release Wednesday evening, which stated in part:

The citations issued by TOSHA relate primarily to protective clothing, procedures, and hazard analysis pertaining to the maintenance activities on certain process equipment. Wacker has been hard at work in recent months to continuously improve its safety program. Indeed, many of the concerns have already been or are in the process of being addressed.

Wacker will carefully and diligently study and respond to the concerns raised by TOSHA.

Wacker takes seriously its responsibility for the safety of its team members and community. That responsibility will continue to guide Wacker as it prepares to move forward.

Wacker thanks TOSHA for its professionalism and commitment to employee health and safety. Wacker shares TOSHA’s concern for workers and fully cooperated during the investigation to look for further improvements to plant safety.

Mary Beth Hudson, Vice President of Polysilicon, Site Manager - Charleston explained: “Safety is our number one value and priority. We are constantly working to ensure the safety of our site, our team members, our community, and our environment as we move toward restarting production at the site. We are committed to providing safe and secure jobs in our community.”