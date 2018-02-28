UPDATE: Mechanical failure deemed cause of September Wacker explosion

UPDATE: TOSHA released its findings Wednesday on the cause of the September 7, 2017, explosion at Wacker.

The explosion resulted in a temporary shutdown of the Wacker plant for repairs.

"The release of both the September 7, 2017, report and the August 30, 2017, report, released last week, brings closure to the TOSHA investigations," a Wacker spokesperson said. "We remain on the path to restart in the near future."

Mary Beth Hudson, Vice President Polysilicon, Site Manager-Charleston released the following statement:

“We support TOSHA’s commitment to worker safety and WACKER continuously strives to identify improvements in plant safety.”



We have been working with an outside independent expert over the last several months to analyze the origin and cause of the September 7th incident as we prepare for the restart of facility operations. The independent team brought decades of global experience and has assisted in identifying key information related to the incident.



We have learned that the September 7 incident resulted from a mechanical failure with equipment in our hydrogen recovery building. A new piston, part of an upgraded compressor design purchased last year, fractured, resulting in the release of hydrogen that ignited. To restart the plant, we will be returning to our original compressor design that has operated safely for decades at WACKER sites and many other global companies. We are confident that a return to the original compressor design together with the adoption of other preventative measures will ensure a safe restart of our Charleston plant.



WACKER has discussed both the mechanical compressor failure and the new steps taken to address this type of problem going forward as part of our cooperation with TOSHA during their reviews.



At WACKER, we are continually working to ensure the safety of our site, our team members, our community, and our environment. We are committed to providing safe and secure jobs in our community.”

PREVIOUS STORY: New details tonight in the Wacker explosion that injured workers last year .

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued two citations against Wacker for nine serious violations and fined the Charleston facility more than $31,000 dollars.

READ MORE | TOSHA investigated Wacker three times in past two years

That explosion injured several employees and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.

According to a spokesperson for the department of labor, TOSHA investigators are still completing their investigation into a chemical release that happened before the explosion.

The explosion and resulting community concern prompted the company to issue a full-page apology to residents.

READ MORE | Wacker apologizes to community in full page ad, but residents still wary

Wacker issued a news release Wednesday evening, which stated in part:

The citations issued by TOSHA relate primarily to protective clothing, procedures, and hazard analysis pertaining to the maintenance activities on certain process equipment. Wacker has been hard at work in recent months to continuously improve its safety program. Indeed, many of the concerns have already been or are in the process of being addressed.

Wacker will carefully and diligently study and respond to the concerns raised by TOSHA.

Wacker takes seriously its responsibility for the safety of its team members and community. That responsibility will continue to guide Wacker as it prepares to move forward.

Wacker thanks TOSHA for its professionalism and commitment to employee health and safety. Wacker shares TOSHA’s concern for workers and fully cooperated during the investigation to look for further improvements to plant safety.

Mary Beth Hudson, Vice President of Polysilicon, Site Manager - Charleston explained: “Safety is our number one value and priority. We are constantly working to ensure the safety of our site, our team members, our community, and our environment as we move toward restarting production at the site. We are committed to providing safe and secure jobs in our community.”