UPDATE: No students injured in school bus crash on Battlefield Parkway

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol is responding to a crash involving a school bus on Battlefield Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time.

The GSP says a car and school bus 303 collided.

The GSP says no students are injured.

The condition of the person in the car is unknown.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

