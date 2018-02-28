Dalton City Schools ranked top three safest in Georgia, study says

The list was curated using information from the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI, parent reviews, and other data.More
Southside Chattanooga business owners and law enforcement are implementing changes in the Chestnut Street area, including street and lighting upgrades and new security measures for the surrounding area.More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
Police report no children have been injured. Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.More
Ballard was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.More
According to a spokesperson for Murray County Schools, the student allegedly posted the treat on Snapchat and another student's father reported it to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
Since Mayor Megan Barry admitted to an affair with her former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest on Jan. 31, one voice has been notably absent in the scandal -- that of her husband, Bruce Barry. That ended Tuesday when the Vanderbilt sociology professor tweeted multiple times in support of his wife.More
Since 2015, White, her husband and her children, Gavin, 17, and Lucy, 14, have hidden the cash and notes in books in honor of the family's late matriarch.More
The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8 a.m.More
