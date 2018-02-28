Dalton City Schools ranked top three safest in Georgia, study says

( WXIA ) - DALTON– Just five days after a report about Georgia’s safest school districts was released, a teacher was taken into police custody after a shot was fired at a local high school.

On Wednesday around 12:15 p.m., Dalton City Police were called to Dalton High School after a shot was fired. Just minutes later, police took a male teacher into custody after he allegedly barricaded himself in a classroom.

According to a review by Niche, Dalton City Schools ranked three behind Buford City Schools and Camden County Schools as the safest in Georgia.

The list was curated using information from the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI, parent reviews, and other data. Student absenteeism, suspensions, and expulsions were also factored into the rankings, well as a percentage of students referred to law enforcement and school-related arrests.

Here is a look at the top 25 safest school districts in Georgia, according to Niche :

Buford City Schools, Buford Camden County Schools, Kingsland Dalton City Schools, Dalton Madison County Schools, Danielsville Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Clarkston Calhoun City Schools, Calhoun Marion County Schools, Buena Vista Georgia School for the Deaf, Cave Spring Fannin County Schools, Blue Ridge Georgia Academy for the Blind, Macon Rome City Schools, Rome Habersham County Schools, Clarkesville Trion City Schools, Trion Mitchell County Schools, Camilla Tift County Schools, Tifton Marietta City Schools, Marietta Bremen City Schools, Bremen Bacon County Schools, Alma Decatur City Schools, Decatur Hall County Schools, Gainesville Gordon County Schools, Calhoun Liberty County Schools, Hinesville Berrien County Schools, Nashville Cartersville City Schools, Cartersville Monroe County Schools, Forsyth