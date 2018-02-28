Dalton City Schools ranked top three safest in Georgia, study sa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton City Schools ranked top three safest in Georgia, study says

By WXIA
(WXIA) - DALTON– Just five days after a report about Georgia’s safest school districts was released, a teacher was taken into police custody after a shot was fired at a local high school.

On Wednesday around 12:15 p.m., Dalton City Police were called to Dalton High School after a shot was fired. Just minutes later, police took a male teacher into custody after he allegedly barricaded himself in a classroom.

According to a review by Niche, Dalton City Schools ranked three behind Buford City Schools and Camden County Schools as the safest in Georgia.

The list was curated using information from the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI, parent reviews, and other data. Student absenteeism, suspensions, and expulsions were also factored into the rankings, well as a percentage of students referred to law enforcement and school-related arrests.

Here is a look at the top 25 safest school districts in Georgia, according to Niche:

  1. Buford City Schools, Buford
  2. Camden County Schools, Kingsland
  3. Dalton City Schools, Dalton
  4. Madison County Schools, Danielsville
  5. Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, Clarkston
  6. Calhoun City Schools, Calhoun
  7. Marion County Schools, Buena Vista
  8. Georgia School for the Deaf, Cave Spring
  9. Fannin County Schools, Blue Ridge
  10. Georgia Academy for the Blind, Macon
  11. Rome City Schools, Rome
  12. Habersham County Schools, Clarkesville
  13. Trion City Schools, Trion
  14. Mitchell County Schools, Camilla
  15. Tift County Schools, Tifton
  16. Marietta City Schools, Marietta
  17. Bremen City Schools, Bremen
  18. Bacon County Schools, Alma
  19. Decatur City Schools, Decatur
  20. Hall County Schools, Gainesville
  21. Gordon County Schools, Calhoun
  22. Liberty County Schools, Hinesville
  23. Berrien County Schools, Nashville
  24. Cartersville City Schools, Cartersville
  25. Monroe County Schools, Forsyth

