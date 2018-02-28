House fire in Rossville said to be arson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House fire in Rossville said to be arson

By WRCB Staff
Courtesy: Insurance and Safety Fire Commission Courtesy: Insurance and Safety Fire Commission
ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

A house fire in Walker County on February 22nd has been ruled arson

The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner released the results of an investigation Wednesday. 

The fire, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., at 729 Walker Avenue in Rossville, GA, started in the bedroom of the home.

No one was living in the house due to ongoing renovations of the structure.

The blaze destroyed the residence, and the loss is estimated at $40,000.

If anyone has any information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

Calls are taken 24 hours a day; callers can choose to remain anonymous.

