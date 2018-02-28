UPDATE: Teacher in custody after shots fired call at Dalton High - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Teacher in custody after shots fired call at Dalton High School, DPD says

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Dalton Citizen Photo Credit: Dalton Citizen
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Dalton Police Officers are responding to reports of shots fired at Dalton High School.

According to Dalton Police, an employee of the school has been taken into custody with no injury to him or anyone else.

Police report no children have been injured.

A spokesperson for Dalton Police told Channel 3 that the teacher had a gun, but no other details about the weapon are known at this time.

"The area inside the school has been evacuated and there are no students believed to be in the school at this time," the spokesperson explained. "The school is locked down. DPD and Georgia State Patrol are responding."

Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.

According to police, students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center. They ask that parents go there. 

