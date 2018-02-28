UPDATE: Teacher in custody after shots fired call at Dalton High School, DPD says

UPDATE: Dalton Police Officers are responding to reports of shots fired at Dalton High School.

According to Dalton Police, an employee of the school has been taken into custody with no injury to him or anyone else.

Police report no children have been injured.

A spokesperson for Dalton Police told Channel 3 that the teacher had a gun, but no other details about the weapon are known at this time.

"The area inside the school has been evacuated and there are no students believed to be in the school at this time," the spokesperson explained. "The school is locked down. DPD and Georgia State Patrol are responding."

Entrances to dalton high school blocked off and school on lockdown as multiple agencies have responded to shots fired at the school @thedailycitizen pic.twitter.com/bpw8s0eYOz — Chris Whitfield (@cwhitfi7) February 28, 2018

Parents are advised to not come to the school by police.

According to police, students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center. They ask that parents go there.