UPDATE: Teacher in custody after shots fired at Dalton High School

UPDATE: A teacher fired at least one shot in a classroom at Dalton High School Wednesday. Police say a witness heard gunfire and reportedly called police.

At least one shot was fired from his handgun, according to Dalton police. No students were in the classroom, according to police. The weapon has been recovered.

The teacher at the school was taken into custody, with no injury to him or police after a short standoff with the classroom door locked. The teacher later surrendered to police.

Students were evacuated from the school. One student was injured in the evacuation and hurt their ankle.

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

There are currently no details about the type of weapon.

Student sent me this snap chat photo of inside Dalton High School. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/UWUlLaNWmt — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 28, 2018

"The area inside the school has been evacuated and there are no students believed to be in the school at this time," the spokesperson explained. "The school is locked down. DPD and Georgia State Patrol are responding."

Parents have been advised by police to not come to the school. According to police, students are being taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center. They ask that parents go there.

Dalton Public Schools released this statement via Twitter:

"In response to a threat lock down at Dalton High School, students are being relocated to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. Parents and guardians should pick up their students at that location. DO NOT go to Dalton High School."