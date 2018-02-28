UPDATE: Teacher charged for firing gun inside Dalton High; school closed Thursday

UPDATE: Police have formally charged the Dalton High School teacher who they say fired a gun inside the school on Wednesday.

Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier says 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.

READ MORE | Text messages show mom pleading with daughter to answer phone

Frazier says Davidson apparently brought the gun to campus in a computer case Wednesday morning.

Frazier says the weapon was a snub-nosed .38 revolver.

Frazier says Davidson did not give investigators a motive at this time.

Dalton High School will be closed on Thursday. All other Dalton City Schools will be open.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A teacher fired at least one shot through a classroom window at Dalton High School Wednesday morning just before noon. Police say a witness heard gunfire and reportedly called police.

The teacher has been identified by police as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, a socials studies teacher who also serves as play-by play announcer for the Dalton High School football team.

Dalton Police Dept. spokesman Bruce Frazier confirmed that at least one shot was fired after a principal used a key to try and get into the barricaded classroom. A bullet had gone through an exterior window of the room, but it didn't appear Davidson was aiming at any person, Frazier added. No students were in the classroom, according to police. The weapon has been recovered.

READ MORE | Dalton City Schools ranked top three safest in Georgia, study says

Davidson was taken into custody, with no injury to him or police after a short standoff with the classroom door locked. He later surrendered to police.

It was unclear what led the teacher to lock himself inside the classroom. Officials were trying to determine if Davidson's handgun was in the classroom while he was teaching earlier in the day or if he brought it in afterwards.

A school resource officer is also assigned to Dalton High School, which is about 90 miles north of Atlanta and has about 2,000 students, according to its website. It was not immediately known where the officer was positioned at the time.

Students were evacuated from the school. One female student who ran from the scene suffered an ankle injury, Dalton police tweeted

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

There are currently no details about the type of weapon.

Student sent me this snap chat photo of inside Dalton High School. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/UWUlLaNWmt — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 28, 2018

"The area inside the school has been evacuated and there are no students believed to be in the school at this time," the spokesperson explained. "The school is locked down. DPD and Georgia State Patrol are responding."

Parents have been advised by police to not come to the school. According to police, students are being taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center.

They ask that parents go there.

Press conference being scheduled at 3:30 pm at the NW GA Trade Center. School and police leaders should attend. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Dalton Public Schools released this statement via Twitter:

"In response to a threat lock down at Dalton High School, students are being relocated to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. Parents and guardians should pick up their students at that location. DO NOT go to Dalton High School."