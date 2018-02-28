North Murray High School student arrested following threat

A juvenile was arrested at North Murray High School Wednesday following a threat.

According to a spokesperson for Murray County Schools, the student allegedly posted the treat on Snapchat and another student's father reported it to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

The spokesperson added that the sheriff's office contacted school administration and identified the student once they arrived at the school.

No weapon was found.

Channel 3 is working to learn what charge or charges the student faces. We will keep you updated.