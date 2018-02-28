North Murray High School student arrested following threat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Murray High School student arrested following threat

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A juvenile was arrested at North Murray High School Wednesday following a threat.

According to a spokesperson for Murray County Schools, the student allegedly posted the treat on Snapchat and another student's father reported it to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

The spokesperson added that the sheriff's office contacted school administration and identified the student once they arrived at the school.

No weapon was found.

Channel 3 is working to learn what charge or charges the student faces. We will keep you updated.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.