Cleveland Police looking for man who stole package off porch

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a theft suspect.

In a Facebook post, Cleveland Police said that on Friday, February 23, 2018, a man was caught on video surveillance taking a package off a front porch.

If you know who this man is or where Cleveland Police can find him, please call Detective Daniel Leamon 423-303-3120 to leave a confidential tip or send the department a message on Facebook. 

