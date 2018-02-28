Person struck by vehicle in Chattanooga, CPD investigating - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Person struck by vehicle in Chattanooga, CPD investigating

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One person has been taken to a local hospital after they were struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North Market Street.

Chattanooga Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. 

