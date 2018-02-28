UPDATE: Dick's Sporting Goods to immediately stop selling assaul - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dick's Sporting Goods to immediately stop selling assault-style rifles in its stores

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice. AP photo three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice. AP photo

UPDATE: (AP) - Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something."

Stack says that the gunman, Nickolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick's store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed. Stack says that the system that's in place won't stop sales to dangerous people and said lawmakers must do something.

Stack said Dick's is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

