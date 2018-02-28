Disney donates 1 million dollars in proceeds from "Black Panther" to STEM programs

Fireworks light up the sky and illuminated image projections create a patriotic exterior on Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom. Disney photo

Disney is giving back in a big way due to big box office hit, "Black Panther."

The Marvel Studios owner is set to donate 1-million dollars from the proceeds of "Black Panther" to youth programs associated with the Boys and Girls clubs of America.

It's in honor of one of the movie's key themes... Young people being empowered by technology.

The donation is expected to help grow science, technology, engineering, and math programs, also known as "STEM" programs around the country.

Those innovation centers offer young people hands-on experiences in advanced technologies such as robotics, 3-D printers, and video equipment.

Memphis is one of 12 cities receiving the grant. Other cities include: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Harlem, NY; Hartford, CT; New Orleans, LA; Oakland, CA; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Watts, CA.



Disney executives say it's "thrilling to see how much technology in the film excited young audiences."

It is unclear when the centers will open.