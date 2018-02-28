Disney donates 1 million dollars in proceeds from "Black Panther" to STEM programs

The second day of testimony starts Wednesday with additional witnesses.More
Kingsport City Schools have had them since the 1990's, and students there know that they need to buckle up or be written up.More
Investigators say a member of a crime scene cleanup crew has been charged with stealing money from a Tennessee home.More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
Ballard was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
Since 2015, White, her husband and her children, Gavin, 17, and Lucy, 14, have hidden the cash and notes in books in honor of the family's late matriarch.More
Chattanooga police say 76-year-old Junius Reed has been found.More
The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8 a.m.More
Since Mayor Megan Barry admitted to an affair with her former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest on Jan. 31, one voice has been notably absent in the scandal -- that of her husband, Bruce Barry. That ended Tuesday when the Vanderbilt sociology professor tweeted multiple times in support of his wife.More
In a video posted on his way to the police station on Monday morning, Robinson can be seen walking through the neighborhood with his selfie stickMore
A Walker County Deputy involved in a wreck over the weekend fractured his femur in three places during a crash over the weekend.More
