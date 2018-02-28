Denso expands McMinn County facility; 320 new jobs

Automotive supplier Denso will expand its operations in Athens with a $190 million dollar expansion.

The investment will also mean an additional 320 jobs.

“Denso is one of Tennessee’s largest employers and has been a valuable part of our state for 30 years,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said. “The expansion in Athens demonstrates the confidence that employers have in our workforce and economy. Denso’s continued investment in our state provides one more example of how Tennessee will lead in the creation of high-quality jobs.”

Denso's investment will add four production lines in Athens, increasing the company’s ability to produce and deliver key parts for automakers across North America, according to a news release.

Denso’s Athens facility manufactures fuel injectors, fuel pumps, oxygen sensors, ignition coils, monolithic carriers and spark plugs.

This latest in a series of strategic investments by Denso in North America and part of the company’s commitment to make Tennessee a primary manufacturing center. In 2017, Denso announced a $1 billion investment in its Maryville facility, creating 1,000 jobs focused on electrification and safety systems.

“Increasing our capacity to manufacture products closer to customers in North America will continue to power Denso’s growth in the region,” Hugh Cantrell, director of Administrative Services for Denso Manufacturing Athens Tennessee, said. “This investment strengthens one of our key production centers. Athens has played a major role producing and supplying our customers with key components in fuel delivery, ignition, and exhaust gas systems.