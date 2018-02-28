Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money.



On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.



Judge Gonzalo Curiel - whose objectivity Trump had questioned during his presidential campaign - wrote that the court couldn't consider whether building a border wall was "politically wise or prudent."



Trump tweeted that he'd scored a "big legal win" but he may yet hit another kind of wall.



Congress has yet to fund the project. This month, the Senate rejected a request for $18 billion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



