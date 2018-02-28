Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

By Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money.
    
On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.
    
Judge Gonzalo Curiel - whose objectivity Trump had questioned during his presidential campaign - wrote that the court couldn't consider whether building a border wall was "politically wise or prudent."
    
Trump tweeted that he'd scored a "big legal win" but he may yet hit another kind of wall.
    
Congress has yet to fund the project. This month, the Senate rejected a request for $18 billion.

