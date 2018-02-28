Bruce Barry breaks the silence on his wife's affair, tweeting support for mayor

Since Mayor Megan Barry admitted to an affair with her former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest on Jan. 31, one voice has been notably absent in the scandal -- that of her husband, Bruce Barry.

That ended today when the Vanderbilt sociology professor tweeted multiple times in support of his wife.

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt released a poll on the mayor's approval rating since news broke of her scandalous affair, which shows an 11 percent drop in popularity. However, the mayor still sits at an approval rating of 61 percent, considered a high level of support for any elected official, especially one in the midst of a major scandal.

Bruce shared a link to to the university's report, re-tweeted his wife's statement on the poll, and quoted two excerpts from the article.

