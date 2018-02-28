Rain through Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain through Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Wednesday.  Rain is falling and will continue to do so at a pretty steady rate through Thursday afternoon.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 1pm today through Thursday evening.  Rainfall amounts during that time will range from 2"-4" with locally higher amounts.  I would expect just wet roads for the commute this morning with some areas of street flooding for the afternoon commute.  Temps this afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be another soggy commute as the actual cool front moves through.  It will keep the rain falling with an occasional rumble of thunder through the early afternoon then the rain will begin to taper off behind the front.  We will manage a warm high Thursday afternoon of 66 degrees.

Thursday night through Friday cooler air will settle in.  Friday will start in the mid to upper 30s.  The afternoon will be sunny as the high makes it to 58.  It will be a bit breezy Friday afternoon also.

Saturday the winds will die down, but it will stay chilly with temps ranging from 37 in the morning to 57 in the afternoon.

Sunday will start cool in the low mid 30s, but the afternoon will be stellar as we warm to 66 with blue skies in the afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

  • 8am... Rain, 51
  • Noon... Rain, 54
  • 5pm... Rain, 59

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • WeatherMore>>

  • Record warmth again today

    Record warmth again today

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:26 AM EST2018-02-23 11:26:44 GMT

    Good Friday!  Here we go again.  It will be warm and awesome again today with another day of record highs.  We will climb to 80 in Chattanooga, eclipsing the old record of 78 set in 2012. 

    More

    Good Friday!  Here we go again.  It will be warm and awesome again today with another day of record highs.  We will climb to 80 in Chattanooga, eclipsing the old record of 78 set in 2012. 

    More

  • Rain through Thursday

    Rain through Thursday

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:15 AM EST2018-02-28 11:15:26 GMT

    Good Wednesday.  Rain is falling and will continue to do so at a pretty steady rate through Thursday afternoon.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 1pm today through Thursday evening.  Rainfall amounts during that time will range from 2"-4" with locally higher amounts.  

    More

    Good Wednesday.  Rain is falling and will continue to do so at a pretty steady rate through Thursday afternoon.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 1pm today through Thursday evening.  Rainfall amounts during that time will range from 2"-4" with locally higher amounts.  

    More

  • Nice today but rain on the way

    Nice today but rain on the way

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:05 AM EST2018-02-27 12:05:35 GMT

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.