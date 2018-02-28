Rain through Thursday

Good Wednesday. Rain is falling and will continue to do so at a pretty steady rate through Thursday afternoon. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 1pm today through Thursday evening. Rainfall amounts during that time will range from 2"-4" with locally higher amounts. I would expect just wet roads for the commute this morning with some areas of street flooding for the afternoon commute. Temps this afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be another soggy commute as the actual cool front moves through. It will keep the rain falling with an occasional rumble of thunder through the early afternoon then the rain will begin to taper off behind the front. We will manage a warm high Thursday afternoon of 66 degrees.

Thursday night through Friday cooler air will settle in. Friday will start in the mid to upper 30s. The afternoon will be sunny as the high makes it to 58. It will be a bit breezy Friday afternoon also.

Saturday the winds will die down, but it will stay chilly with temps ranging from 37 in the morning to 57 in the afternoon.

Sunday will start cool in the low mid 30s, but the afternoon will be stellar as we warm to 66 with blue skies in the afternoon.

