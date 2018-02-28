Two finalists named for Superintendent for Dalton Public Schools - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two finalists named for Superintendent for Dalton Public Schools

By WRCB Staff
Don Amonett Don Amonett
Dr. Tim Scott Dr. Tim Scott
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -
The Dalton Board of Education named two finalists for the position of superintendent Tuesday night; Interim Superintendent Don Amonett and Dr. Tim Scott, assistant superintendent of district operations with Douglas County Schools.
There will be a public forum Wednesday night in the City Hall Council Chambers for the community to meet the candidates.
Dr. Scott will answer questions from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. and Mr. Amonett from 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.

