New Dalton School Superintendent says student safety a priority

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Cameron Taylor
Dr. Tim Scott Dr. Tim Scott
Don Amonett Don Amonett
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The new superintendent for Dalton Public Schools, Dr. Tim Scott, started on Monday.

He comes into the position after police said a teacher fired a shot inside a classroom in February.

This is Dr. Scott's first superintendent position. He was previously the assistant superintendent of district operations for Douglas County Schools.

"Knowing the people and knowing what kind of community it is and the support the school system has from the community has drawn me here," Dr. Scott said.

Dr. Scott said his first week has been all about learning names, going over procedures, and speaking with the community.

As a former principal, he's also had the chance to walk the halls of the schools to see what's happening inside the classrooms. For him, student safety is also a top priority.

"Probably 10 or 15 years ago, I would've said instruction, instruction, instruction, but the way our world has changed and the things that have happened, I'm like no, our parents are sending us their young people and they certainly expect us to send them back safely," Dr. Scott said.

He's aware of what happened at Dalton High School last month and says he wants to continue looking at safety procedures.

At a listening session earlier this month, parents learned nearly 500 cameras are set up across the school system.

They also received a list of what's been done since that day. It includes having guards check vehicles entering and leaving school campuses and reviewing lockdown procedures with students and teachers.

Dr. Scott said other plans could be on the table like adding more school resource officers.

"We're going to do everything that we can possibly do to make sure those children are safe each and every day," Dr. Scott said.

Channel 3 asked Dr. Scott if any changes would be made when it comes to screening teachers. He said they plan on continuing the procedures that are already in place. 

Interim Superintendent Don Amonett will stay on board at the district as deputy superintendent.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Board of Education named two finalists for the position of superintendent Tuesday night; Interim Superintendent Don Amonett and Dr. Tim Scott, assistant superintendent of district operations with Douglas County Schools.

There will be a public forum Wednesday night in the City Hall Council Chambers for the community to meet the candidates.

Dr. Scott will answer questions from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. and Mr. Amonett from 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.

