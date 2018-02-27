Public Works prepares for heavy rainfall throughout the Scenic City

As Chattanooga Public Works crews prepare, Director of Citywide Services Ricky Colston, says more rain is in the forecast than they expected.More
As Chattanooga Public Works crews prepare, Director of Citywide Services Ricky Colston, says more rain is in the forecast than they expected.More
Ballard was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.More
Ballard was considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
Anticipating student-led walkouts as a statement against gun violence in schools, Hamilton County school administrators are advising principals to allow students to participate. On March 14th, students across the nation are planning to walkout at 10:00 AM for 17 minutes, and on April 20th, some are promoting the idea of students to stay out of school.More
In a video posted on his way to the police station on Monday morning, Robinson can be seen walking through the neighborhood with his selfie stickMore
In a video posted on his way to the police station on Monday morning, Robinson can be seen walking through the neighborhood with his selfie stickMore
Police describe the vehicle as green Chevy Tahoe.More
Police describe the vehicle as green Chevy Tahoe.More
The handgun was within reach of the child's 2-year-old and 7-year-old brothers.More
The handgun was within reach of the child's 2-year-old and 7-year-old brothers.More
A Georgia man has fallen to his death from a North Carolina waterfall.More
A Georgia man has fallen to his death from a North Carolina waterfall.More
The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8 a.m.More
The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8 a.m.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.More
An inmate at the McMinn County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after beating another inmate Saturday night.More
An inmate at the McMinn County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after beating another inmate Saturday night.More
A small caliber bullet was found in a trash can at LaFayette High School Monday.More
A small caliber bullet was found in a trash can at LaFayette High School Monday.More