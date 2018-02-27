UPDATE: Chattanooga police find missing man safe

Photo provided by the Chattanooga Police Department.

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say 76-year-old Junius Reed has been found.

He is safe and at home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing man Tuesday night.

Police say 76-year-old Junius Reed was last seen around 7:45 Tuesday morning at 975 East 3rd Street.

Reed is described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Reed was last seen wearing a black warm-up suit.

He drives a black 2004 Volvo XC90 SUV with a Georgia handicap tag that has the following number: WJP653.

Police say Reed could be in Georgia or the Chattanooga area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

