UPDATE: Dog killed in Retro Hughes Road house fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

 A home on Retro Hughes Road has been destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

It was reported around 8:20 p.m. from the 4100 block near the Bledsoe County line.

Sale Creek Volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene to find the home engulfed by flames.

Officials say the fire has destroyed the home, leaving only the foundation.

The owner was not home when the fire started and no people were injured; however, officials say a dog was killed.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

