Sale Creek VFD responding to house fire in Graysville

Sale Creek Volunteer firefighters are responding to a house fire in Graysville Tuesday night.

It was reported around 8:20 p.m. from the 4100 block of Retro Hughes Road near the Bledsoe County line.

Details are limited at this time.

Officials say the fire has reportedly destroyed the home, leaving only the foundation.

We do not know if anyone has been injured.

