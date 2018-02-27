Be prepared before flooding happens

Rain is coming back to the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday. It could be heavy at times and cause flooding in some areas. As part of Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week, don't forget not to underestimate the power of flood waters.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding causes more deaths in the U.S. than any other storm-related hazard. An average of 91 deaths a year occurred from 2007 through 2016.

More than half of these deaths occur in vehicles. This is why you should not try to drive through a flooded area. The water might not look very high, but it takes just one foot of fast-moving water to carry a small car downstream, 18"-24" for larger vehicles.

Another reason why it's not safe is because the road could wash out underneath you, leaving you stuck in a sinkhole where you could drown.

We're currently under a Flood Watch which means be prepared, flooding is possible. A "Watch" is issued several hours ahead of the storm. The National Weather Service will issue a Flood Warning if flooding is already happening or is likely to happen soon.

It's important to remember: Turn around, don't drown.® No matter where you're going, if you come to an area that's flooded, find another way.

It's also not a good idea to walk through high water or let your children play near it. Just six inches of rushing water can knock down an average sized adult. The most recent deaths in our viewing area happened in 2015. One was on Christmas Eve in Dayton, and one in South Pittsburg on Christmas Day.

READ MORE | Severe Weather Preparedness and Safety