UPDATE: Man responsible People Helping People theft in custody, - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man responsible People Helping People theft in custody, deputies say

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The man deputies say is responsible for steaming from People Helping People in Benton has been identified.

Polk County Deputies said a deputy made contact with a vehicle and person matching the thief's description on Saturday, March 3. 

Upon further investigation, Joel Joyner was taken into custody for the theft.

"Joyner had been caught on surveillance video and when confronted by an employee on the night of the theft he stated he was dropping items off and concealed the tools until the employee left, then left the scene with numerous tools and items belonging to their organization," a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Joyner is now in the Polk County Jail on theft charges and warrants out of Bradley County.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a thief.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office explained that a suspect stole power tools and other assorted items from People Helping People.

The incident happened just after 7:45 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2018. 

If you know who this person is, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also send them a message on Facebook. You can remain anonymous. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.