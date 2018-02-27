UPDATE: Man responsible People Helping People theft in custody, deputies say

UPDATE: The man deputies say is responsible for steaming from People Helping People in Benton has been identified.

Polk County Deputies said a deputy made contact with a vehicle and person matching the thief's description on Saturday, March 3.

Upon further investigation, Joel Joyner was taken into custody for the theft.

"Joyner had been caught on surveillance video and when confronted by an employee on the night of the theft he stated he was dropping items off and concealed the tools until the employee left, then left the scene with numerous tools and items belonging to their organization," a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Joyner is now in the Polk County Jail on theft charges and warrants out of Bradley County.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a thief.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office explained that a suspect stole power tools and other assorted items from People Helping People.

The incident happened just after 7:45 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

If you know who this person is, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also send them a message on Facebook. You can remain anonymous.