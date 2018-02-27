Polk Co. Sheriff's Office searching for thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Polk Co. Sheriff's Office searching for thief

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a thief.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office explained that a suspect stole power tools and other assorted items from People Helping People.

The incident happened just after 7:45 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2018. 

If you know who this person is, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also send them a message on Facebook. You can remain anonymous. 

  Columbine principal's advice is sought after Fla. shooting

    Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.
  Kushner security clearance downgraded

    White House staffers operating with interim security clearances — including President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — were told in a memo Friday that they will no longer have access to highly classified information requiring the highest level of clearance, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. 

  It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...
