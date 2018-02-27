Polk Co. Sheriff's Office searching for thief

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a thief.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office explained that a suspect stole power tools and other assorted items from People Helping People.

The incident happened just after 7:45 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

If you know who this person is, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540. You can also send them a message on Facebook. You can remain anonymous.