UPDATE: Walker County deputy recovering from weekend crash

UPDATE: A Walker County Deputy involved in a wreck over the weekend fractured his femur in three places. Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3 that the deputy required surgery and is now recovering.

The Georgia State Patrol says a Sheriff's Deputy was driving north on Highway 27 at Highway 151 when another car tried to turn left and hit the deputy's patrol car.

"Over my lifetime in that community, I've known of many fatalities and a lot of near misses," said Sheriff Steve Wilson, Walker County Sheriff's Dept." I think what needs to be done is better signage there, maybe some caution type lights."

Sheriff Wilson, who lives nearby, tells us he heard the sirens on Sunday and knew the crash was serious.

"I turned on the scanner, then I started hearing Life Force is on standby, multiple units responding then I get a call from one of my supervisors telling me that it was one of our deputies involved," said Wilson.

GSP tells us a driver trying to make a left-hand turn, struck the deputy's patrol car at this intersection. The deputy suffered 3 serious fractures to his femur, his passenger was also hurt.

"I visited with him yesterday afternoon in the hospital and he was in very good spirits," said Sheriff Wilson.

The other driver along with his passenger were injured. Investigators say a three-year-old child was also involved in the crash but is okay.

The patrol car involved is totaled.

"Already we're in a crunch because I was not appropriated patrol cars for the 2017 and 2018 budget and when you start losing cars that even hurts you worse," said Sheriff Wilson. " I need about 14 cars every year just to be able to keep the fleet operational and to keep it safe."

While the crash is still under investigation Georgia State Troopers say charges will be filed against the other driver who struck the deputy on Sunday. Those charges include failure to yield, no proof of insurance, improper child safety restraint and distracted driving.

According to the GSP, there have been nine crashes at that intersection since 2015 resulting in 7 injuries. Channel 3 reported on a fatality in 2015 where the victim was broadsided in the intersection after another driver ran the stop sign. Family members pushed for a red light or rumble strips. Community members tell us, they believe more signage or caution lights would help.

