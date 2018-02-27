Red Bank High School hires new head football coach

Red Bank High School has hired a new head football coach.

Chris Brown was announced as the school's new coach Tuesday.

Coach Brown currently serves as a varsity assistant football coach at Cleveland High School. In the past, he coached at Ooltewah High School and Unicoi County High School.

He played college football at Vanderbilt University.

"We are excited to welcome Chris Brown to Lion Country. Coach Brown brings a commitment to excellence both on the field and in the classroom. I know he will build upon the great tradition of Red Bank football and our current success," Red Bank Principal Elaine Harper said.