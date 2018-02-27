Catoosa Co. student arrested following hoax threat

A Catoosa County student was arrested Tuesday for a hoax threat they made last semester.

According to a message sent by Catoosa County Schools that was shared with Channel 3, administrators at Lakeview – Fort Oglethorpe High School (LFO) investigated Tuesday a report of a student making a threat.

Ft. Oglethorpe Police were able to determine that the threat was not credible.

"Superintendent Reese urges all students to report any threat immediately," the message said.