Catoosa Co. student arrested following hoax threat

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Catoosa County student was arrested Tuesday for a hoax threat they made last semester. 

According to a message sent by Catoosa County Schools that was shared with Channel 3, administrators at Lakeview – Fort Oglethorpe High School (LFO) investigated Tuesday a report of a student making a threat.

Ft. Oglethorpe Police were able to determine that the threat was not credible. 

"Superintendent Reese urges all students to report any threat immediately," the message said.

