Family honors late grandmother by hiding notes and money in books

Police describe the vehicle as green Chevy Tahoe.
A Georgia man has fallen to his death from a North Carolina waterfall.
Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.
The handgun was within reach of the child's 2-year-old and 7-year-old brothers.
On Friday, Citigroup announced that it would issue refunds to some 1.75 million credit cardholders who had been charged interest rates that were too high. The refunds will total $335 million, or an average of $190 per account.
A small caliber bullet was found in a trash can at LaFayette High School Monday.
An inmate at the McMinn County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after beating another inmate Saturday night.
When Kane Brown needed a female voice for his song "What Ifs," he called his childhood friend to do it: Lauren Alaina.
A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase while riding an ATV naked.
