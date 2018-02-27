Caught On Camera: 16 Inmates indicted after brawl in Chicago jai - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught On Camera: 16 Inmates indicted after brawl in Chicago jail

CHICAGO, IL (WRCB) -

Sixteen inmates are facing charges of mob action after a fight broke out earlier this month in a maximum security housing tier at Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Two inmates were taken to local hospitals for injuries including puncture wounds following the Feb. 16 fight.

Others were treated at the jail for non-life threatening injuries.

