Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book, announces partnership w - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book, announces partnership with Library of Congress

Posted: Updated:

After presenting her 100 millionth Imagination Library book to the Library of Congress on Tuesday in Washington D.C., Dolly Parton announced a collaboration between the two organizations. 

They are partnering together to feature an Imagination Library storytime at the Library of Congress on the last Friday of each month that will be livestreamed in libraries across the country, according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are, because today we are celebrating literacy, learning and reading, and we couldn’t ask for a better person or organization to collaborate with today," said Hayden during the ceremony.

To kick off their new program, Parton read the book she donated, "Coat of Many Colors," to children at the event. She read the book and sang portions of the song to the kids, and all children who attended the ceremony received a free copy of "Coat of Many Colors."

Read more at Knox News

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Columbine principal's advice is sought after Fla. shooting

    Columbine principal's advice is sought after Fla. shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:58 PM EST2018-02-27 18:58:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski). FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis crosses his fingers wishing that everything goes well with the School's Prom as he talks with reporters in the hallway at the school near ...(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski). FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis crosses his fingers wishing that everything goes well with the School's Prom as he talks with reporters in the hallway at the school near ...
    Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.More
    Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.More

  • Family honors late grandmother by hiding notes and money in books

    Family honors late grandmother by hiding notes and money in books

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-27 18:57:07 GMT
    Photo Credit: Andrew CrochunisPhoto Credit: Andrew Crochunis
    Photo Credit: Andrew CrochunisPhoto Credit: Andrew Crochunis

    Since 2015, White, her husband and her children, Gavin, 17, and Lucy, 14, have hidden the cash and notes in books in honor of the family's late matriarch. 

    More

    Since 2015, White, her husband and her children, Gavin, 17, and Lucy, 14, have hidden the cash and notes in books in honor of the family's late matriarch. 

    More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.