Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book, announces partnership with Library of Congress

After presenting her 100 millionth Imagination Library book to the Library of Congress on Tuesday in Washington D.C., Dolly Parton announced a collaboration between the two organizations.

They are partnering together to feature an Imagination Library storytime at the Library of Congress on the last Friday of each month that will be livestreamed in libraries across the country, according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are, because today we are celebrating literacy, learning and reading, and we couldn’t ask for a better person or organization to collaborate with today," said Hayden during the ceremony.

To kick off their new program, Parton read the book she donated, "Coat of Many Colors," to children at the event. She read the book and sang portions of the song to the kids, and all children who attended the ceremony received a free copy of "Coat of Many Colors."

