America's kids are obese and it's getting worse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

America's kids are obese and it's getting worse

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
NBC -

Obesity is worsening in American kids, researchers reported Monday.

And the most severe obesity is hitting more and more very small children — those under the age of 5, they found.

Experts blame a society that continues to push junk food despite the overwhelming evidence about its dangers, and the lack of access to exercise.

More than 40 percent of 16 to 19-year-olds are obese, the team at Duke University, Wake Forest University and elsewhere found. But worse, 26 percent of 2 to 5-year-olds were overweight and more than 15 percent were obese, they reported in the journal Pediatrics.

“Despite previous reports that obesity in children and adolescents has remained stable or decreased in recent years, we found no evidence of a decline in obesity prevalence at any age,” the team, led by Duke’s Asheley Cockrell Skinner, wrote.

And it looks like efforts to turn things around are gaining little headway.

“Despite intense focus on reducing the U.S. childhood obesity epidemic over the past two decades, our progress remains unclear,” they added.

For instance, former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign aimed to encourage exercise and healthy eating, while various states, cities and local authorities have tried to encourage exercise and to make junk food sweetened soft drinks less appealing and available.

It’s not that the efforts have failed because they are of no use, the team added. It’s because they are nowhere near enough. “More resources are clearly necessary,” they wrote.

And television shows stressing crash diets do not help.

“There are few long-term studies of obesity development or treatment outcomes because this work is occurring in a Biggest Loser environment, with the focus being on short-term changes in weight that we are only beginning to see as an erroneous pursuit in adult populations,” they wrote.

It's a lifetime sentence. Overweight kids usually grow up to be overweight as adults.

It’s not as if the threat of obesity is not understood, said Dr. David Ludwig, a specialist in weight gain at Boston Children’s Hospital. “The obesity epidemic threatens to shorten life expectancy in the United States and bankrupt the health care system,” Ludwig wrote in a commentary.

“We have deep knowledge of the biological drivers of obesity, which include poor diet quality, excessive sedentary time, inadequate physical activity, stress, sleep deprivation, perinatal factors, and probably environmental endocrine-disrupting chemicals,” Ludwig added.

“What is lacking is an effective strategy to address these drivers with sufficient intensity, consistency, and persistence. It is not enough for a child to receive more healthful meals at school (which is not always the case) if she encounters a gantlet of junk food after school and in the home.”

Parents often do not help, either. A report published earlier this month in the journal Health Promotion Practice found 53 percent of parents in Arkansas did not believe reports cautioning them that their children were obese.

Researchers calculate obesity using Body Mass Index or BMI, a ratio of height to weight. For children, BMI is measured by their height and weight compared to the norm for children the same age.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Columbine principal's advice is sought after Fla. shooting

    Columbine principal's advice is sought after Fla. shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:58 PM EST2018-02-27 18:58:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski). FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis crosses his fingers wishing that everything goes well with the School's Prom as he talks with reporters in the hallway at the school near ...(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski). FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis crosses his fingers wishing that everything goes well with the School's Prom as he talks with reporters in the hallway at the school near ...
    Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.More
    Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.More

  • Family honors late grandmother by hiding notes and money in books

    Family honors late grandmother by hiding notes and money in books

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-27 18:57:07 GMT
    Photo Credit: Andrew CrochunisPhoto Credit: Andrew Crochunis
    Photo Credit: Andrew CrochunisPhoto Credit: Andrew Crochunis

    Since 2015, White, her husband and her children, Gavin, 17, and Lucy, 14, have hidden the cash and notes in books in honor of the family's late matriarch. 

    More

    Since 2015, White, her husband and her children, Gavin, 17, and Lucy, 14, have hidden the cash and notes in books in honor of the family's late matriarch. 

    More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.