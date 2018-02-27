Food City makes 139,811 donation to Chattanooga Area Food Bank - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Food City makes 139,811 donation to Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Area Food City stores presented the Chattanooga Area Food Bank with a $139,811 donation from our Share Your Christmas food drive. The donation came from Food City customers donating money for the Food Bank at the register during the food drive.

Some Food City stores also donated Food City gift cards to some of the Food Bank's partner agencies, including Rossville Church of Christ, Care Mission in Lafayette, East Ridge Community Food Pantry, Soddy Daisy Food Bank and Tri State Food Pantry in Trenton.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.