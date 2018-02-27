Caught On Camera: Liquor store shootout - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught On Camera: Liquor store shootout

By WRCB Staff
TULSA, OK (NBC) -

Two women fought for their lives against an armed robber inside their Oklahoma family business and the horrifying moments are all caught on tape. 

Surveillance video shows the mother and daughter at work at the family-owned liquor store in Tulsa when a man walks in with a shotgun and demands money.

Tina Ring said she saw the suspect walk in with a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun and told her daughter to give him the money. As the girls crouched behind the counter, the suspect fires at them.

As the suspect, Tyrone Lee, was leaving, ring's daughter, Ashley Lee, reached for a gun and handed it to her mom.

Then she reached for her own and simultaneously tries to trip a security system that was supposed to lock the suspect between the inner and outer exit doors.

Ring took some shots at Tyrone Lee as he was leaving, but the security mechanism failed to lock the door closest to them. 

Ring took several more shots, hitting the suspect as he runs deeper into the store.

While the two wrestle over her gun, Ashley Lee took shots at the suspect, hitting him several times.

