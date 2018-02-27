Single car wreck in Bradley County sends three people to hospita - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Single car wreck in Bradley County sends three people to hospital

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Bradley County Sheriff's officers responded to a single car accident Tuesday morning that sent three people to the hospital.

The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle and transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims were sent to Erlanger Hospital and the other person was sent to Tennova Hospital. They are all expected to recover.

