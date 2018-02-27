Single car wreck in Bradley Co. sends 3 people to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Single car wreck in Bradley Co. sends 3 people to hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Bradley County Sheriff  responded to a single car accident Tuesday morning, that sent three people to the hospital.

The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8am. Three people was in the vehicle and brought to area hospitals. Two people

was sent to Erlanger Hospital and the other person was sent to Tennova

Hospital, they all expected to be okay.

