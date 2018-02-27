CHI Memorial hosting weight loss option seminars

The wreck happened on Walker Valley Road at Wilson Farm Road around 8am.More
Warrants have been issued for the suspect, who police say they saw brandishing a weapon in Saturday's "riot" at Hamilton Place Mall.More
Police describe the vehicle as green Chevy Tahoe.More
A Georgia man has fallen to his death from a North Carolina waterfall.More
On Friday, Citigroup announced that it would issue refunds to some 1.75 million credit cardholders who had been charged interest rates that were too high. The refunds will total $335 million, or an average of $190 per account.More
A small caliber bullet was found in a trash can at LaFayette High School Monday.More
An inmate at the McMinn County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after beating another inmate Saturday night.More
When Kane Brown needed a female voice for his song "What Ifs," he called his childhood friend to do it: Lauren Alaina.More
Police say 12-year-old Marcus Goree is an endangered runaway.More
If your Instant Pot is too hot it might be time to return what you've got.More
A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase while riding an ATV naked.More
