CHI Memorial hosting weight loss option seminars

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Center and Jamie Ponce, M.D. will be hosting free seminars on surgical and non-surgical weight loss options next month.

Three separate seminars will be hosted:

  • 11:30 am on March 6, 2018 
  • 5:00 pm on March 6, 2018
  • 11:30 am on March 20, 2018

All three seminars will take place at CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care at 7405 Shallowford Road, Suite 160, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

"Obesity can be devastating to a person’s health and self-esteem," a CHI Memorial spokesperson said. "These educational seminars are designed to help you better understand bariatric surgical and non-surgical options, and how it may benefit your health."

Topics covered will include:

  • Who is a good candidate for the procedure
  • What to expect during the recovery period
  • Lifestyle changes needed to foster a successful outcome

Walk-ins are welcome to attend. CHI Memorial asks that all attendees arrive 30 minutes early. 

"CHI Memorial is accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP)," the spokesperson added. "This means people in the Chattanooga region have access to the some of the most effective weight loss surgery options along with a highly trained medical staff that supports individuals through their weight loss journey."

CHI Memorial is recognized as an Optum/United Bariatric Surgery Centers of Excellence and Aetna Bariatric Surgery Institute of Quality program. 

For more information about the seminar, additional dates and locations of upcoming seminars or to register to attend, please visit chattanoogabariatrics.com.

