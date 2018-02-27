Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud coming to Pigeon Forge this spring

The Lumberjack Feud attraction is coming back to Pigeon Forge--- with a new celebrity behind it in a new location.

Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud is scheduled to open in late Spring 2018 in Walden's Landing, just off the Parkway near Wears Valley Road. It will be the first permanent outdoor venue lumberjack show in Tennessee.

The show features a feud between two Smoky Mountain families – the Dawsons and the McGraws. World-class lumberjacks participate in a variety of thrilling, fast-paced tests of skill and prowess ranging from chopping and ax throwing to tree climbing and log rolling.

This new show comes after Dolly Parton purchased the original home of the Lumberjack Feud Dinner show in 2015. She reimagined and reopened it in May 2016 as Dolly Parton's Lumberjack Adventure. The next year, the show changed again, this time to Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures, a show about Dolly's parents in their youth.

Now, celebrity cook Paula Deen is ready to give her some competition!