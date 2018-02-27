First lady cuts ties with adviser paid $26M for inaugural

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Trump, Turnbull praise each other on immigration and taxes

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

Public paying respects to Billy Graham, who died at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

First lady says she's 'heartened' by student activism

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

Attorney: Deputy thought gunfire was from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The mayor of Oakland warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

An official who targeted a Northwest immigrant rights advocate for deportation noted on a form that she had been extensively involved in Latino advocacy as well as protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An official who targeted a Northwest immigrant rights advocate for deportation noted on a form that she had been extensively involved in Latino advocacy as well as protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Driverless cars will be tested on California roads for the first time without a human being behind a steering wheel, under new rules that put the pedal to the metal for the fast-developing technology.

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.

(AP Photo/File). In this July 24, 1967, file photo, police check buildings along a section of 12th Street, about three miles from downtown Detroit, following racial riots which broke out in the city. Many businesses and homes were burned and looted. Fo...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

Judge refuses to step aside in school shooting case

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

Parents worried about abuse in youth sports take charge

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, photograph taken in Denver, Samantha Haviland, who survived the mass shooting in Columbine High School nearly 20 years ago in Littleton, Colo., talks about the political actions by students ...

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon is making an appearance at Boston College.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addresses an audience during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Ban is schedu...

Former UN chief scheduled to speak at Boston College

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump has cut ties with an adviser whose firm was paid $26 million to help plan the president's inauguration.

Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirms Tuesday that the first lady's office has "severed the gratuitous services contract" it had with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Winston Wolkoff is a New York-based event planner and longtime friend of the first lady. She'd been working as an unpaid White House adviser to Mrs. Trump.

The New York Times first reported on the termination of Winston Wolkoff's White House contract.

The first lady's spokeswoman has said Mrs. Trump had no role with the inaugural committee and didn't know how the money was being spent.

Recent tax filings show the inaugural committee paid two private companies more than $50 million for event planning.

