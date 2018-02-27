NBA champions Warriors in DC will visit kids not White House - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NBA champions Warriors in DC will visit kids not White House

By WRCB Staff
WASHINGTON (WRCB) -

While the Golden State Warriors are in Washington this week, they'll hold an event with children rather than visit the White House, NBC Sports reports. 

The Golden State Warriors are set to meet with kids in the D.C. area on Tuesday, before they play the Washington Wizards the following day, NBC Sports reports. Details on the event are under wraps. 

NBA champs usually visit the White House, but the team announced it would not visit after President Donald Trump used Twitter to disinvite point guard Steph Curry in September. 

