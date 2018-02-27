NBA champions Warriors in DC will visit kids not White House

While the Golden State Warriors are in Washington this week, they'll hold an event with children rather than visit the White House, NBC Sports reports.

NBA champs usually visit the White House, but the team announced it would not visit after President Donald Trump used Twitter to disinvite point guard Steph Curry in September.