Crash on I-24 WB causing major delays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash on I-24 WB causing major delays

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

In Hamilton County, there is a crash that is blocking two left lanes on I-24 westbound.

The crash happened at just before 8:15 a.m. Tuesday near Germantown Road. 

Reports are that it involves two cars and a motorcycle. 

It may take several hours for this crash to clear. Emergency crews are on scene. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we work to learn more. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.