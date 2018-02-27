DAY 1: The trial of Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker begins

You can watch the live stream of the trial here and on the WRCB Facebook page .

Today, a jury of 12 women and 4 men from Montgomery County will hear the case against Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker.

Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of assault and 18 counts of reckless aggravated assault in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children .

Over the past several weeks, attorneys argued for the inclusion and exclusion of evidence surrounding both the crash and Walker's driving history.

10:17am - CARRION: Were there any other vehicles involved in the crash stopped on the scene? PIERRE: No.

10:16am - CARRION: Did you see any other vehicles? PIERRE: No.

10:15am - Pierre said she stopped but didn't get out at first. Says lady came out from behind her asked her what happened, "It seems as if the bus has wrecked." Pierre says she called 911.

10:14am - Pierre: The bus was in the yard, on the left side, the second house.

10:14am - Pierre said she lost sight of the bus and then when she came down the road a little bit, she saw "a cloud of dirt in the air all the way up. It looked as if it was fire. I realized it wasn't and realized it was the bus."

10:13am - Pierre says she saw Walker's face when they met at the intersection. Says his expression was "tense." She motioned for him to turn before her. Says he took of "kind of fast." She turned behind Bus 366.

10:09am - Pierre says on the day of the crash, she got t the intersection at the same time as Bus 366. She was picking up one of her grandchildren from Woodmore that day.

10:08am - Ann Jones Pierre is first on the stand. Says her grandchildren used to go to Woodmore. Says Talley Rd. Speed limit has been reduced to 25 MPH.

10:04am - Opening statements are finished. First witness is called to the stand by the state.

10:01am- DUNN: Mr. Walker sits before you an innocent man

10:01am - DUNN: There was never an investigation into this white bus.

10:00am - Dunn says state refuses to listen to what witnesses saw that day. Mentions the white bus. This has come up in previous hearings.

9:57am - DUNN: The truth of the matter is, the officers in this case came to their conclusion. Pointing out CPD Officer Joe Warren made conclusion after seeing "one mark in the road." Had Walker in handcuffs before first test had been conducted.

9:56am - DUNN: There is no justice convicting a man based on conjecture.

9:55am - DUNN: Mr. Walker is here today so that the full story of that afternoon can be told. It's very easy to jump to conclusions.

9:54am - Dunn says bus left the roadway, rolled over on it's side and landed on a tree.

9:54am - Dunn says Walker went to Brainerd HS and picked up students. After that route, went to Woodmore to pick up elementary students.

9:53am - Dunn says Walker woke up early that day, started job on 366. Took kids to schools. Came back that afternoon to start his route.

9:53am - DUNN: When Johnthony Walker woke up that day, he had no idea of the horrible tragedy that would happen.

9:52am - State is finished with opening statements. Defense attorney Amanda Dunn is up.

9:52am - CARRION: It's important for you to know that General Pinkston and I say that Walker didn't do this intentionally. This is not that kind of case. What we are saying, is on Nov. 21, 2016, Walker had a lot of choices, chose to be reckless and chose to be on the phone and speed.

9:49am - Very hard to hear these opening statements. Carrion says the six children who were sitting in the seats where the bus wrapped around the tree "were crushed." Parents are crying silently. My heart breaks for them.

9:48am - Carrion says the bus had so much momentum, it wrapped around a tree.

9:48am - Carrion is using her hands to demonstrate how the bus lost control and crashed.

9:47am - CARRION: Walker overcorrects and goes too far over the right. The two right wheels are driving in a ditch. He's still on the phone.

9:46am - Carrion is describing Talley Road, it's 30 MPH speed limit, it's windy and narrow. Says Walker was going 50 MPH. Got to turn, was too tight for bus that size going that fast.

9:45am - CARRION: Walker decided not to take the regular bus route. He went left instead of right. He received a phone call and decided to pick up that call.

9:45am - Carrion setting the scene for the jury. Kids had just gotten out of school, laughing, joking. Getting on bus, trying to find seats. Says Walker pulled away from Woodmore Elementary like any other day.

9:43am - CARRION: Walker had one primary responsibility. To get the kids where they need to go safely. Points to following speed limit, pay attention to road and stay off phone.

9:42am - CARRION: Six sets of parents have kids who will not come home. The 31 surviving kids will live with bumps, bruises, amputated limbs, fractured spines. It all could have been avoided if Walker would have slowed down and done the speed limit and stayed off his phone.

9:42am - Opening statements are starting. Prosecutor Crystal Carrion going first. "Their kids would be crawling out of glass and blood just to get off the bus."

9:35am - This portion of the trial is part of the procedure and explains to the jury what everyone's job is in the courtroom during this trial. Dry, but important.

9:32am - Judge is explaining what "reasonable doubt" is when finding someone guilty of a charge.

9:29am - Walker's attorney Amanda Dunn says Walker is not guilty of charges against him.

9:28am - DA Neal Pinkston finishes reading all 32 charges against Johnthony Walker. Jury will have to agree to a verdict on each charge during deliberations.

9:25am - District Attorney Pinkston is still reading list of charges. Many of them represent children who were hurt in the crash along with the six children who were killed

9:19am - Along with family and various members of the community, there are several lawyers in the gallery today representing victims in civil cases.

9:15am - Walker's mom just arrived in the courtroom.

9:11am - Jury and court officers have been sworn in. This is part of court procedure. District Attorney General Neal Pinkston is now reading the indictment of charges against Walker.

9:06am - State and defense says they are both ready for trial to begin with opening statements. Jury is being brought in. They came in from Clarksville yesterday.

9:05am - Judge Don Poole asked that everyone in the courtroom be respectful of the proceedings.