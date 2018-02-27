Father indicted in fatal shooting of son in north Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Father indicted in fatal shooting of son in north Alabama

By Associated Press
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) -

An Alabama man accused of fatally shooting his son on Christmas Eve has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

News outlets report that documents from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Donald Trammell was indicted Feb. 15 in the shooting of his 22-year-old son, Logan Trammel.

Family members told WIAT-TV that the shooting was accidental. The news station reports that the father was unaware his son was borrowing one of his cars and shot him as he was driving away.

The news station reports family members say the father thought the truck was being stolen.

Trammel is being held at the Cullman County Jail on a $30,000 bond. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

