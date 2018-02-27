4-year-old girl shot in head at apartment complex in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

4-year-old girl shot in head at apartment complex in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) -

 Police say a 4-year-old girl has been injured in an accidental shooting in west Georgia.

LaGrange Police Sgt. Robert Kirby told news outlets that the child was shot in the head at an apartment complex on Monday. The child is in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital.

The handgun was within reach of the child's 2-year-old and 7-year-old brothers.

Kirby says the children's mother was home at the time of the shooting. Investigators are unsure who owns the firearm.

The child's siblings were not injured.

