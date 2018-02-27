Roy Moore backs Missouri candidate who slammed feminists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Defeated Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says he's endorsing a longshot Missouri candidate who recently drew attention for a Facebook post that criticized feminists.

Moore, a Republican, lost the Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones in December amid accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

The Kansas City Star reports Moore wrote a letter endorsing Courtland Sykes, a Republican seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Moore called Sykes a man of vision and principle who has impeccable character and Christian faith.

In response, Sykes said it was an honor to be supported by one of America's "most courageous and legendary conservative figures."

In January, Sykes drew attention after posting that feminists are "she-devils" who redefined womanhood to "suit their own nasty, snake-filled heads."

