Distillery pushes for liquor barrel property tax exemption bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Distillery pushes for liquor barrel property tax exemption bill in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jack Daniel's is turning to state lawmakers to ensure that distillers aren't subject to property tax on whiskey barrels in Tennessee, which the company says it hasn't had to pay since at least the end of Prohibition eight decades ago.

The whiskey giant is pushing a liquor barrel property tax exemption bill after a county auditor determined the company's barrels are taxable as personal property.  

But Jack Daniel's contends that the barrels aren't equipment, but part of the inventory.

The barrels are sold and reused, often to age other spirits across the world.

A legislative fiscal review has said paying that tax on around 2 million barrels would cost the company an additional $2.8 million this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

    Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:24 AM EST2018-02-27 11:24:49 GMT

    A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T — a ruling that’s important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of “net neutrality” rules governing customer access to apps and websites. 

    More

    A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T — a ruling that’s important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of “net neutrality” rules governing customer access to apps and websites. 

    More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • Nice Today But Rain On The Way

    Nice Today But Rain On The Way

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-02-27 11:12:51 GMT

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.