Distillery pushes for liquor barrel property tax exemption bill in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jack Daniel's is turning to state lawmakers to ensure that distillers aren't subject to property tax on whiskey barrels in Tennessee, which the company says it hasn't had to pay since at least the end of Prohibition eight decades ago.

The whiskey giant is pushing a liquor barrel property tax exemption bill after a county auditor determined the company's barrels are taxable as personal property.

But Jack Daniel's contends that the barrels aren't equipment, but part of the inventory.

The barrels are sold and reused, often to age other spirits across the world.

A legislative fiscal review has said paying that tax on around 2 million barrels would cost the company an additional $2.8 million this year.

