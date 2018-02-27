IHOP's National Pancake Day aims to saving lives

Today is IHOP’s National Pancake Day this day aims to raise needed funds to provide life-saving technology and facilities to pediatric patients.

IHOP guests can receive a free short stack of the brand’s original buttermilk pancakes on National Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – with select locations participating until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. In return, customers are encouraged to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds collected in the Chattanooga region going to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Between now and March, IHOP customers have several ways to support Children’s Hospital at Erlanger including:

Visiting any IHOP Restaurant on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 during event hours and donating to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger after enjoying a free stack of IHOP’s world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes.

Purchasing a wall icon in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100 between January 31 and February 27, 2018 to show support.

Enjoying a meal at any IHOP restaurant between January 31 and March 31, 2018 and making an in-restaurant cash contribution or on-check donation to the featured charity partner.

For more information, to find a local IHOP or to make an online donation to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger visit www.IHOPpancakeday.com. Stop in at any of the following IHOP locations on Tuesday, February 27, to benefit Children’s Hospital at Erlanger:

5814 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

5113 Hwy 153, Hixson, TN 37343

2047 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742

1510 Walnut Ave, Dalton, GA 30720

4323 Freedom Parkway, NW, Cleveland, TN 37312